Wolff provides Hamilton Mercedes contract update

Wednesday 15 February 2023 10:33 - Updated: 12:28

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has confirmed he has held a "first chat" with Lewis Hamilton over a new contract but insists there is no rush to complete a deal.

The seven-time champion enters his 11th campaign with the Brackley-based team off the back of a disappointing 2022 season in which he failed to score a pole position or win for the first time in his F1 career.

Hamilton indicated a desire to stretch his time with Mercedes another five years last year, with both parties looking to extend the existing partnership.

But speaking after the launch of the new W14, Wolff explained: "We have done a few of these contracts in the past and they change little from iteration to iteration so it is not usually complex apart from the obvious terms.

"We have had a first chat but I don't want to commit to any timeline because it is not important to him or to us at this stage.

"It runs a full year and we are going to find the right time."

Age plays no role

At 38 years old, Hamilton is the second-oldest driver on the grid after Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso.

But adamant this is no deterrent for any aspect of a potential deal, Wolff said: "The age, 38, plays no role for this next contract.

"If you look at how well top athletes in the world have pushed the boundaries - I am thinking about Tom Brady who is 44 or 45 and still on the pitch throwing a ball and being tackled, so the age plays no role."

On the financial aspect of a contract extension, Wolff added: "We have always found good solutions that have found good value for the team and for the sport and on the other side, I think Mercedes is the place he wants to be.

"These things have never been a contentious point but nothing is dragging on."

