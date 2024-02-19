AlphaTauri BACK in F1 after FIA announcement

The FIA has inked a three-year collaboration with renowned clothing brand AlphaTauri, designating it as their official clothing partner.

AlphaTauri, Red Bull's distinctive clothing brand that graced the F1 grid from 2020 to 2023, will now maintain its presence in the racing realm despite the team's rebranding to Visa Cash App RB for the upcoming season.

Under this new partnership, AlphaTauri will not only continue its involvement in F1 but will also assume the prestigious role of the official partner for the FIA's annual prize-giving ceremony.

AlphaTauri will become the official clothing partner of the FIA

Ben Sulayem: AlphaTauri bring comfort and style to FIA

"The FIA has always been a pioneer in leveraging technology and innovation to enhance the world of motorsport," FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said.

"Our staff work tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure the safety and success of motorsport events worldwide.

"This partnership with AlphaTauri enables us to bring comfort and style to our FIA clothing range. AlphaTauri's innovative approach and dedication to fashion make them the perfect partner."

AlphaTauri boss: It's a fantastic opportunity

Ahmet Mercan, CEO of AlphaTauri, added: "Becoming the official clothing partner of the FIA is a fantastic opportunity for AlphaTauri to continue showcasing how innovation and technology can be seamlessly integrated into fashion.

"This partnership is a significant step and we are proud to equip the FIA staff with our products that not only reflect our commitment to style but also our dedication to enhancing convenience through our designs."

🚨 Exciting news 🏁

We are thrilled to announce the partnership between Alpha Tauri and the FIA as the first Official Clothing Partner, from 2024 to 2026.



Get ready for a fusion of automotive technology and high fashion, redefining style in the world of

motorsport! pic.twitter.com/NNXin5CjXR — FIA (@fia) February 19, 2024

