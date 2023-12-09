Dapper Verstappen poses with Spice Girl and Piquet at special FIA ceremony
F1 News
The glitz and the glamour of the FIA Gala marked the end of the 2023 racing season, with all the stars out on the red carpet for this flagship event.
This year's Gala came at an awkward time for the FIA following an embarrassing backtrack over reported allegations against Toto and Susie Wolff over alleged conflicts of interest, which the pair are now considering further action over.
Despite this, the FIA will be keen to move on from the events of the past week, as they celebrate the best of the best from a huge array of motorsport series.
Gabriel Bortoleto received his Formula 3 title, Theo Pourchaire's F2 title was celebrated in style, and, of course, Max Verstappen was able to show off his third consecutive F1 world championship title.
Red Bull and Verstappen victorious
The Red Bull team have been accustomed to being the main attraction in recent years, and this year was no different, with the key team members and their partners well and truly dressing for the occasion in front of a star-studded crowd.
They clean up so nice 🥹#F1 #RedBullRacing #FIAPrizeGiving2023 pic.twitter.com/wJpUdiDKMz— Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) December 8, 2023
