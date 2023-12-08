FIA Gala 2023: Start time and how to watch live as F1 stars hit red carpet

Dan Ripley

Friday 8 December 2023 17:57 - Updated: 18:21

Nothing puts a full stop on an F1 season quite like the FIA gala, which helps bring down the curtain on the year of motorsport with its glitzy event attended by drivers and teams.

The annual event is a staple in any motorsport fan's diary in celebrating the season and finally gives the world championship winning driver and the top constructor a chance to get their hands on the title trophies following their successful campaigns.

For Max Verstappen it's familiar territory now, as for the third year running the Gala will present him with the F1 drivers' trophy while his team Red Bull will be enjoying retaining their constructors' title that they won back in 2022 for the first time in nine years following Mercedes domination.

This year's Gala comes at an awkward time for the FIA following an embarrassing backtrack over reported allegations against Toto and Susie Wolff over alleged conflicts of interest, which the pair are now considering further action over.

Meanwhile president Mohammed Ben Sulayem is expected to have a restricted role during the evening following hospital treatment during the week.

But the evening is not just about handing out titles, as GPFans gives you the lowdown on the 2023 event in Baku on Friday night.

Max Verstappen will be presented with his Formula 1 world title at the FIA Gala, which he first picked up in 2021

The FIA Prize Giving Gala celebrates a year of motorsport

This years event takes place in Baku, which hosts the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Where does the 2023 FIA Gala take place?

The FIA Prize Giving will be hosted by the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation, the City of Baku and Baku City Circuit - the latter of course staging a grand prix in the F1 world championship.

When does it start?

The annual awards ceremony will take place at 7pm UK time (8pm CET, 2pm Eastern Time or 11am PST in the United States) on Friday December 8.

Where can you watch the FIA Gala live?

The FIA will be live streaming the event which can be viewed via their YouTube channel found here.

Have there been any memorable moments?

At the 2018 event held in Russia, Kimi Raikkonen left fans in hysterics when perhaps having enjoyed the refreshments on offer a little too much he took to the stage with Ferrari team-mate Sebastian Vettel looking slightly less polished than usual as he gestured appreciation to the German. Presenters made light fun of the moment suggesting the 2007 world champion had "enjoyed tonight... a lot!"

Three years later the event was marked by the absence of Mercedes key players including Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff following the bitter fall-out of the 2021 Abu Dhabi title finale that took place just days earlier.

