Verstappen F1 documentary to expose 'unseen side' of world champion

Three-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen is to have a three-part documentary released to the world about his off-track ventures and hobbies.

The Dutchman is fast becoming a great of the sport, with his dominance over the rest of the field last season taking him up into third in the all-time list of race winners, surpassing Sebastian Vettel and Alain Prost.

His character has received a lot of praise from pundits and former champions alike, who revere the fact that Verstappen very much focuses on his racing.

READ MORE: Coulthard drops DRAMATIC F1 bombshell about Hamilton and Leclerc

However, throughout this winter break, we have been given a glimpse into some of Verstappen's passions away from F1, a world which the three-time champion actively seeks to get away from during his downtime.

Max Verstappen is a three-time Formula 1 world champion

Max Verstappen has been showing a different side to himself during the winter break, showing off some of his other passions

Verstappen's off-track passions

Now, the 26-year-old will have a three-part docuseries released on Viaplay on February 15, the same day that Red Bull's car will be unveiled ahead of the new season.

The documentary will be called 'Off the Beaten Track', and will feature three 30-minute episodes highlighting Verstappen's life away from F1.

"Partnering with Viaplay for 'Off the Beaten Track' has been an incredible journey," Verstappen told Verstappen.com.

"This series shows a side that often remains unseen during the moments on the Formula 1 circuit.

"'Off the Beaten Track' gives a glimpse of my life, my love for different forms of motorsport and the people who inspire me. I'm proud to collaborate with Viaplay in bringing this unique series to viewers."

READ MORE: Horner and Verstappen relationship 'badly damaged' BEFORE Red Bull allegations