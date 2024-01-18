Verstappen SNAPS back at F1 question over social media usage

Cal Gaunt

Thursday 18 January 2024 19:57

When questioned about his limited use of social media to share glimpses of his private life, Max Verstappen dismissed it as "nobody's business".

The current spotlight on Verstappen is unparalleled, given his dominant position as the leading force in F1.

With a record-breaking 19 grand prix wins out of 22 and securing his third world championship in 2023, Verstappen's near-constant success has propelled him into the limelight, accompanied by increased fame and scrutiny.

Verstappen, however, values the quiet moments away from the F1 track, where he can embrace a simpler life with fewer eyes on him. Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has previously acknowledged that Verstappen finds the level of fame uncomfortable.

Max Verstappen prefers to keep his life away from the track private, including his relationship with Kelly Piquet

Verstappen was unimpressed about questions regarding his social media presence

Verstappen: I don't want to know everything

In a recent interview with Formule1.nl, Verstappen addressed the question of why he rarely shares insights into his private life on social media.

“Yes. But I’m also like: what I do privately, it’s nobody’s business,” Verstappen said.

“I don’t follow that many Formula 1-related accounts or people anyway. I consciously ignore a lot of Formula 1 news, then at some point it doesn’t pass by in my timeline either.

“Actually, I only follow other sports and athletes, also to get balance in my life that way. I don’t want – and especially when I’m at home – to know everything that’s going on in the paddock.”

