‘Hamilton is a brand, Verstappen an F1 driver’ blasts paddock veteran

Graham Watson, the team manager of AlphaTauri, has characterised Lewis Hamilton as more of a "brand" than a passionate racing enthusiast.

Lewis Hamilton's extensive commercial ventures and appeal may have led some to perceive him as more of a business entity within the F1 landscape than many of his counterparts in recent times.

In contrast, Watson lauded Max Verstappen as a true F1 driver. While discussing the Dutchman's recent success and dominance, he raised concerns about Hamilton's commitment to the sport.

“Lewis Hamilton is a brand, Max Verstappen is a Formula 1 driver," he told Verstappen.com, via Formule1.NL.

"And that won’t change. I’m not saying that what Hamilton is doing is wrong, but he’s not the nerd like Max.

"When guys like that are not in the car, they’re in the simulator or in a kart. They’re always trying to improve themselves.”

