Max Verstappen has earned high praise by four-time world champion Alain Prost over his old school approach to Formula 1 racing.

While Verstappen has adopted some modern day traits such as racing online in sim competition, he has largely kept his focus on all on-track matters throughout a grand prix weekend, ignoring the glitz and glamour that can attract drivers.

His methods have now won high praise from Prost who values the triple world champion's shoot from the hip approach to the sport.

Max Verstappen has kept his focus to on-track Formula 1 matters

Four-time world champion Alain Prost has piled the praise on Max Verstappen

Verstappen backed by Prost over sprint comments

Prost though, who was famed for his calculated methods in racing earning him the nickname 'The Professor', has taken particular delight over Verstappen's views on sprint races, which he has previously called pointless.

“I like him very much because he’s a little bit different in the way he thinks and speaks. Even in Las Vegas he was focused on racing and winning," Prost told motorsport.

"People can like him or not, but at least you must recognise you are not obliged to have the same approach.

"For me it’s good to see a driver like him. I was very pleased to listen to what he also said about not liking the sprint races.

"At least he says what he thinks and is not afraid by the political game. I like that.”

