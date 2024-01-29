close global

Verstappen admits to IGNORING F1 news away from the track

F1 News

Verstappen admits to IGNORING F1 news away from the track

Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has admitted to ignoring a lot of F1 news, not wanting the pressures of the sport to consume his off-track life.

The Dutchman has won three consecutive world championship titles, elevating him to a level of fame beyond just the sport of F1.

His Instagram account alone, for example, boasts over 11 million followers, while his ever-growing list of ventures see him appeal to multiple different racing audiences.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner recently revealed that the Dutchman is 'uncomfortable' with his new-found fame, and his social media habits may be evidence of that.

"I don't follow very many Formula 1-related accounts or people anyway," Verstappen told Formule 1.nl.

Verstappen's off-track habits

Verstappen has spent his winter break engrossed in an online racing series, as well as taking some much-needed time to recuperate with his family.

However, despite this apparent racing obsession, the Dutchman has admitted that he tries to stay away from F1 during his down-time.

Last season was the joint-longest in F1 history, and the upcoming 2024 season will be the longest the sport has ever seen, spanning 21 different countries and running from February-December.

"I consciously ignore a lot of Formula 1 news, then at a certain point it no longer appears in my timeline," he added.

"Actually, I only follow other sports and athletes, also to gain balance in my life. I don't want to know everything - especially when I'm at home - about what's going on in the paddock.”

