Verstappen reveals off tone trait compared with F1 rivals

Max Verstappen's profile as a triple Formula 1 world champion is enough to get pretty much any sponsor throwing bags of money at him.

However, there is perhaps one industry that won't be falling over themselves to throw the red carpet out for the Red Bull megastar.

For those that promote the art of music and other related products that bring joy to the ears of millions every day, teaming up with Verstappen may be one to swerve.

That's because Verstappen has sensationally revealed that listening to music is pretty much the last thing he wants to do during a race weekend or even when he is training - despite having sung an Elvis classic after winning the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen sang an Elvis song after winning the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Max Verstappen admits he avoids music on Formula 1 weekends and when he is training

Max Verstappen blocks out the noise

That's in stark contrast to many drivers on the grid, who have pre-race playlists, train while listening to music or in some cases even dive into a recording studio to lay down some work.

Speaking recently to Formule 1 magazine, he opened up on his general non-interest when it comes to listening to music.

He said: "Not much. I hardly ever listen to music. Not even for a race. I know other athletes do that, to relax or recharge. I personally don't have that need at all.

“I sometimes play music in the car when I have to go somewhere, but that's about it. No, not even during training or during boring, mind-numbing endurance runs.

“For example, I hate wearing earplugs when running. I find it terribly inconvenient to carry anything at all. I also take off bracelets or my watch. The only things I wear are my clothes, which seems sensible to me, haha.”

