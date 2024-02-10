Marko aims SHARP Hamilton F1 dig at Mercedes

Helmut Marko has taken aim at Lewis Hamilton for deciding to leave Mercedes at the end of the 2024 Formula 1 season.

The Brit will depart the Silver Arrows after a two-year spell without a race win and only hopes of returning to the front consistently next season.

His decision to join Ferrari could be construed as him having more belief in their project than Mercedes.

It’s something that Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has picked up on, as Hamilton nears the end of his Mercedes F1 tenure and 26-year association with the team.

Helmut Marko has been a Red Bull advisor since 2005, contributing to multiple championship successes

Lewis Hamilton joins Ferrari in his quest achieve a record-breaking eighth world title

Marko: Hamilton has lost faith in Mercedes

Speaking in an interview with Sport.de, Marko addressed Hamilton’s shock switch to Ferrari, believing that there are two reasons for the move.

The idea that there is a "fascination of Ferrari,” and that "Hamilton has lost faith in Mercedes,” are the two reasons that Marko suggests for the Brit’s decision to jump ship.

Most drivers on the grid dream of driving for the Scuderia one day, making Marko’s first point agreeable when you think about what one final championship with Ferrari would do for Hamilton and his legacy.

But while he may have lost some faith in Mercedes, he still has an entire season to go with the outfit before he moves on, and the seven-time champion and true professional will no doubt be giving his all to Mercedes right until the end.

It’s a headline move which could end up being the biggest transfer move in the sport’s history, and the momentous scale of the switch is something that Marko believes is a good thing for Formula 1.

"This is the best thing that could have happened to Formula 1 at the moment," he said.

It may end up being the exact thing required to end Red Bull’s dominance, but equally as has been seen in the past with Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso – it could prove to be one step too far.

All that will matter to Hamilton is that Ferrari have shown him that they are best placed to challenge for titles in the future, and he will have the belief in himself and the team that he can achieve that.

