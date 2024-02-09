Hamilton SCAMMER pulls trick on F1 fan

A lady from Sao Paulo almost became the victim of a Formula 1-based scam, after contacting an Instagram account claiming to be Lewis Hamilton.

According to Metropoles, the account - which only had 1400 followers as opposed to Hamilton's 36 million - sent Valdemira Aparecida messages asking for money, even using AI to impersonate Hamilton's voice into a voice note, after Aparecida had first reached out to who she thought was the seven-time world champion.

The owner of the fake profile had also created an agency, supposedly based in Rio de Janeiro, where she could buy a 'fan card' for $1,500, which sparked alarm bells for the lady.

She then decided to call her local newspaper (Metropoles) and it was confirmed that the account had indeed used AI and was not the real Hamilton.

READ MORE: F1 champion reveals Hamilton would have STAYED at Mercedes if key condition met

Lewis Hamilton will replace Carlos Sainz at Ferrari in 2025

Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari has already seen Ferrari shares rocket

Hamilton's big-money Ferrari switch

Hamilton has recently secured his own mega-money deal to join Ferrari from the start of 2025, making his apparent need for $1500 even more unrealistic.

While the seven-time champion still harbours hopes of winning his eighth drivers' title with Mercedes, he will be given at least two more years with Ferrari following the end of the upcoming season to try and cement his legacy.

The 39-year-old will follow in the footsteps of the only other seven-time champion in the sport, Michael Schumacher, in attempting to claim victory for the most successful team on the F1 grid after a barren period for the Maranello-based outfit.

Thankfully, the lady was not duped into parting with any money, thanks to the swift intervention from Metropoles.

READ MORE: How F1 fans fell in love with the sport again