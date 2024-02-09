Ricciardo reveals KEY approach to getting himself through ‘lowest point’

Daniel Ricciardo has revealed how he kept himself going through the toughest stages of his Formula 1 comeback last season.

The Australian driver suffered a broken hand, an injury which turned out to be a lot worse than originally feared when his accident during Dutch Grand Prix practice happened.

After getting in a twist with fellow countryman Oscar Piastri, leaving his hands on the steering wheel as he hit the barrier would prove to be a mistake that would cost Ricciardo the next five races of the season.

He made his return at the United States GP in Austin, before putting in a headline performance at the Mexican GP weeks later to lift his team in a tight constructors’ championship battle.

READ MORE: How F1 fans fell in love with the sport again

Daniel Ricciardo hopes to put himself in the running for a seat with Red Bull for 2025

Daniel Ricciardo will be hunting for a first podium since his F1 return in 2024

Ricciardo: I refuse to call it a setback

“I think the lowest point was, yeah, like Zandvoort, you know in Holland where I had the accident,” Ricciardo said on his LinkedIn.

“In a way yeah it was a setback but I refuse to call it a setback. You know, this is all just part of the comeback.

“I think with the hand injury I went back to perspective, it’s something I definitely lean on a lot in trying times, you know, I certainly go for the glass half-full approach.

“I was like okay. Even like, okay, it’s my left hand not my right, so I can still write, I can still do most things.”

He now aims to complete his Formula 1 comeback this year with the Visa Cash App RB team – with whom he participated in his first full season with back in 2012.

Should he perform well, he has the chance to put himself in the frame for a Red Bull return in 2025, with Sergio Perez’s contract set to expire at the end of the upcoming season.

READ MORE: Horner Red Bull hearing date set over 'inappropriate behaviour'