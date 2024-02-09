Ricciardo reveals KEY approach to getting himself through ‘lowest point’
Daniel Ricciardo has revealed how he kept himself going through the toughest stages of his Formula 1 comeback last season.
The Australian driver suffered a broken hand, an injury which turned out to be a lot worse than originally feared when his accident during Dutch Grand Prix practice happened.
After getting in a twist with fellow countryman Oscar Piastri, leaving his hands on the steering wheel as he hit the barrier would prove to be a mistake that would cost Ricciardo the next five races of the season.
He made his return at the United States GP in Austin, before putting in a headline performance at the Mexican GP weeks later to lift his team in a tight constructors’ championship battle.
Ricciardo: I refuse to call it a setback
“I think the lowest point was, yeah, like Zandvoort, you know in Holland where I had the accident,” Ricciardo said on his LinkedIn.
“In a way yeah it was a setback but I refuse to call it a setback. You know, this is all just part of the comeback.
“I think with the hand injury I went back to perspective, it’s something I definitely lean on a lot in trying times, you know, I certainly go for the glass half-full approach.
“I was like okay. Even like, okay, it’s my left hand not my right, so I can still write, I can still do most things.”
He now aims to complete his Formula 1 comeback this year with the Visa Cash App RB team – with whom he participated in his first full season with back in 2012.
Should he perform well, he has the chance to put himself in the frame for a Red Bull return in 2025, with Sergio Perez’s contract set to expire at the end of the upcoming season.
