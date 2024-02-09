F1 News Today: Fresh twist over Hamilton replacement at Mercedes as NEW F1 team principal announced

Hamilton took the world of F1 by storm when he revealed that he would be leaving Mercedes at the end of the 2024 season and joining Ferrari.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team announce new team principal for 2024 season

Alpine have announced that Bruno Famin will take over as team principal on a permanent basis heading into the 2024 Formula 1 season.

➡️ READ MORE

Ricciardo blasts Red Bull doubters after key weekend

Daniel Ricciardo has revealed his delight at having proved his critics wrong as he prepares for his first full season back in Formula 1 for the first time since 2022.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton F1 breakfast summit revealed by Mercedes boss Wolff

Toto Wolff has confirmed that Lewis Hamilton broke the news of his Mercedes departure to him over breakfast at his home in Oxford.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 race winner reveals the ONLY team-mate he got on with

The word team-mate is somewhat of a contradiction in F1 as more often than not, they are the person you are most desperate to beat.

➡️ READ MORE