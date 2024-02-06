Ricciardo pal who is F1 star's brother-in-law makes EPIC 'legend' claim

Snowboarder Scotty James, who is a three-time X Games gold medallist, has said how he would love for 'legend' Martin Brundle to interview him one day.

The Australian is a big fan of Formula 1 and shares a good relationship with fellow countryman and Visa Cash App RB driver Daniel Ricciardo.

In addition to this, James is also married to Chloe Stroll, the sister of Canadian Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll, making team owner Lawrence Stroll James' father-in-law.

Brundle is a broadcasting stalwart in the world of F1, having worked with various different companies for over 25 years.

His famous grid walks have become a fixture of F1 coverage, with his witty charm and awkward interviews gripping fans around the world ahead of races.

F1 drivers' media spotlight

James' recent achievement of a third X Games gold medal has put him into the company of legendary American snowboarder Shaun White, who also managed to claim three Olympic gold medals in his illustrious career.

The sporting superstar also revealed that he'd love to be interviewed by Brundle, on a gridwalk, stating that the Brit is a "legend".

Fun-loving James, who is no stranger to the F1 grid, has also been talking about the media coverage that the likes of Ricciardo and Stroll get compared to him and his sporting colleagues - and the Australian recognises how challenging that must be.

"I have empathy for those F1 drivers; they're in the spotlight far, far more than I am, so they're juggling other elements, too, which I can imagine is pretty challenging and tough," James told Wide World of Sports.

"I was thinking about it myself where they're on the grid, they've got thousands of people walking around looking at them and as they're preparing to start a race they're getting interviewed.

"If I was in their shoes that would be pretty tough, managing that and putting your head on and getting in there and doing what you have to do."

