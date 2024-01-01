Brundle reveals 'effusive' celebrity he was most surprised by in 2023

Cal Gaunt

Monday 1 January 2024 10:57

Martin Brundle has revealed the celebrity he was most surprised by on one of his gridwalks during the 2023 season.

Brundle comes face to face with countless high-profile figures prior to each race, and while some go swimmingly, others really don't - take his encounter with Machine Gun Kelly, for example.

But Sam Ryder, best known for representing the United Kingdom at Eurovision in 2022, was Brundle's most impressive interviewee, according to the man himself.

READ MORE: VOTE: Rivals clash as fans have final say on 2023

Martin Brundle meets a number of A-listers before F1 races including the likes of Will Smith

Martin Brundle says Sam Ryder was his favourite interviewee in 2023

Brundle: I've never seen someone so excited

Brundle said he rarely comes across someone as enthused about being at a Formula 1 race than Ryder.

"Sam Ryder," he wrote during his Sky F1 Q&A. "He was effusive, and thrilled and contacted me on Instagram afterwards.

"I've never seen a bloke so excited to be on the grid."

While fans eagerly await the return of Brundle's F1 gridwalks in 2024, they are poised for his distinctive insights and engaging style, which always adds an extra layer of excitement and, often, humour to the pre-race atmosphere.

READ MORE: Eurovision star and celebrity DJ put BIZARRE spin on F1 theme tune