Eurovision star and celebrity DJ put BIZARRE spin on F1 theme tune

F1 News

Former Formula 1 driver and Sky Sports pundit Karun Chandhok has posted a video on X showing the surreal moment Sam Ryder and Greg James sang along with F1's title music.

The 39-year-old revealed to his followers some behind the scenes photos and videos of a live podcast show he had been a part of, for The Fast and The Curious.

Featuring BBC Radio 1 DJ James and Eurovision sensation Ryder, the episode rounded off the first season of the podcast in style, with Chandhok also playing a big part.

Karun Chandhok has become a fixture of Sky Sports' F1 coverage

Chandhok's lucky escape

Now, Chandhok has posted a video of both James and Ryder singing the F1 theme tune alongside journalist Betty Glover in front of a live audience and, despite Chandhok saying they 'bossed' it, it's unlikely to be Christmas number one.

It's safe to say Chandhok escaped a fair amount of embarrassment by not joining in with that particular part of the podcast.

Check out their attempt in the video below:

F1 Standings

