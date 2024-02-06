F1 News Today: Hamilton could have STAYED at Mercedes as Red Bull star admits 'relief' at being axed
F1 News
F1 News Today: Hamilton could have STAYED at Mercedes as Red Bull star admits 'relief' at being axed
Hamilton has decided to pursue an unprecedented eighth world title elsewhere, signing with Ferrari from the 2025 season.
➡️ READ MORE
Red Bull boss Horner investigated for 'inappropriate behaviour'
Christian Horner has been accused of inappropriate behaviour within the Red Bull team according to multiple reports. Horner has denied all allegations, as Red Bull have launched an internal investigation.
➡️ READ MORE
Red Bull star admits 'RELIEF' after being axed
18-year-old Zak Crawford is relieved to have been dropped by the Red Bull Junior Team after a difficult debut season in Formula 2.
➡️ READ MORE
Ricciardo takes part in Red Bull-banned Verstappen activity
Daniel Ricciardo has been spending his Formula 1 off-season enjoying activities which his fellow Red Bull contracted driver Max Verstappen is banned from doing.
➡️ READ MORE
Wolff 'will try' SHOCK Verstappen move for Mercedes to replace Hamilton
Helmut Marko has indicated that Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff will try to contact Max Verstappen about a potential move to the German team.
➡️ READ MORE