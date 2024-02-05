Ricciardo takes part in Red Bull-banned Verstappen activity

Daniel Ricciardo has been spending his Formula 1 off-season enjoying activities which his fellow Red Bull contracted driver Max Verstappen is banned from doing.

Going back home to Australia to spend time with his family has enabled Ricciardo to do some dirt biking, involving risky jumps which may not please his bosses.

The Aussie suffered a broken arm at the Dutch Grand Prix last year, forcing him to sit out of five races as he went through a tough recovery process.

It’s the sort of activity that will have bosses at Red Bull on edge as the new season approaches, with just a matter of weeks before pre-season testing.

Max Verstappen has admitted that he has a clause in his contract that has prevented him from participating 'dangerous sports' like skiing for as many as five years now, due to the risk of injury.

But Ricciardo is back to 100 per cent fitness now, and he looks to be lapping up the Australian sun before heading to Las Vegas – one of his favourite places, as his team Visa Cashapp Racing Bulls reveal their 2024 challenger on 8 February.

If Ricciardo can perform well throughout the first half of the season, he will be putting himself in a strong position to be considered as a candidate for a 2025 Red Bull drive alongside Max Verstappen.

In an Instagram post which received nearly 400,000 likes, Ricciardo can be seen enjoying his winter break with those that he loves.

