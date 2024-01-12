F1 superstar Ricciardo pictured with ‘new team’

Dan Ripley

Friday 12 January 2024 21:57

Daniel Ricciardo is never short of offers when it comes to joining teams and it's no surprise to see there is much interest in him outside of the Red Bull bubble.

The popular Australian made his F1 comeback to much fanfare mid-way through the 2023 season following the dismissal of Nyck de Vries at Red Bull backed AlphaTauri.

Previously, the 34-year-old had been a reserve driver for Red Bull having left McLaren after a disappointing spell at the end of the 2022 campaign.

Despite breaking his hand after only two races, his overall form in 2023 means he will be back behind the AlphaTauri wheel for 2024.

Perth based outfit land Ricciardo!

But now there is another team that have taken a liking to the eight-time grand prix winner, albeit one away from the race track, who has been enjoying time back in Australia.

The Cup & Co cafe in Perth were proud to introduce their 'newest team member' on Instagram as they stood with a typically beaming Ricciardo in a picture uploaded onto their Instagram account on Thursday.

However, they were not about to let their new star signing off lightly, joking on whether his F1 skills would be of any use in their work environment.

The post was captioned: "Introducing our newest team member, Daniel. Will his speed on the tracks help him on the coffee machine?

"Ricciardo knows where to find good coffee in Perth! Cup & Co Florea."

