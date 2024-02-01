F1 News Today: Red Bull 'may DROP star' as Verstappen backed over highly divisive issue

It is being reported that Adrian Newey could be set to transition into a non-Formula 1 related role at Red Bull in order to create space for the team to sign more talent within the budget cap.

➡️ READ MORE

Max Verstappen has earned high praise from four-time world champion Alain Prost over his old school approach to Formula 1 racing.

➡️ READ MORE

McLaren hit 'key milestone' as team boss gives positive sign

The 2024 Formula 1 campaign is edging closer and McLaren will be glad a major hurdle has been cleared as we enter a crucial part of pre-season.

➡️ READ MORE

'Immense' potential Hamilton F1 replacement hyped up by Wolff

As Lewis Hamilton continues to defy age with his racing prowess, the inevitability of finding a successor looms on the horizon for Mercedes, team principal Toto Wolff has acknowledged.

➡️ READ MORE

Ricciardo admits being 'ready to go' ahead of Red Bull return

Daniel Ricciardo has revealed that he didn't think his return to what he calls the 'Red Bull family' would come quite as soon as it did.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 world champion reveals why continued Verstappen dominance is not a given

As F1 fans anticipate the upcoming season, concerns loom over the potential continuation of Max Verstappen's dominance, given his remarkable performance last year.

➡️ READ MORE