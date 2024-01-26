Verstappen ‘psychiatrist’ jibe proves F1 champion is a throwback

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen has said that he likes how the old generation of Formula 1 drivers are 'outspoken and straightforward', responding to an old criticism laid at his door by the late Niki Lauda.

Lauda, who was a three-time champion in the sport himself, once told Verstappen that he needed 'to see a psychiatrist', after a move on Kimi Raikkonen at the 2016 Belgian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman held off Raikkonen on the 300kmph Kemmel Straight at the iconic circuit, driving in just his seventh race for the Red Bull team at the age of 18.

Verstappen has since gone on to become one of the most successful F1 drivers of his generation, breaking multiple records while dominating the sport for the last two seasons.

Lauda sadly passed away in 2019 having spent seven years as a non-executive chairman at Red Bull's rivals Mercedes.

Max Verstappen is a three-time Formula 1 world champion

Max Verstappen has broken multiple records in F1, including the number of consecutive race wins (10)

Niki Lauda was a stalwart on the F1 paddock

Verstappen a throwback champion

Now, in an interview with the Sunday Times magazine, Verstappen has looked back on those comments from Austrian legend Lauda, and has revealed how much he appreciates the older drivers who have gone before him.

The 26-year-old is very much an old-fashioned type of driver, and has recently been praised for being a pure racer.

"You need to have a bit of sense of humour, right?" Verstappen said, thinking back to Lauda's comments.

"The older generation of drivers, they’re quite outspoken and straightforward, but I like that because that’s how I am as well. I speak my mind.

"When somebody says something to me, I’ll say something back to him.”

READ MORE: Verstappen makes Mercedes winning start as fans react to stunning switch