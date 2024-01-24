Verstappen DENIED in dramatic fashion after Silverstone drama

Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has been enjoying his winter break away from the pressures of F1 by taking part in a virtual racing series, in which he has suffered mixed results.

The Dutchman claimed victory last weekend driving in an online version of the 24 hours of Daytona event, racing in a Mercedes car.

That particular race was a one-off though and he has recently been part of a sim racing venture for Team Redline, titled as 'Real Racers Never Quit' (RRNQ), and after a poor start, Verstappen has bounced back in the series.

The three-time world champion currently sits second in the overall standings after an earlier Daytona loss was followed up earlier this week by a win in both Mugello and Silverstone.

Verstappen's RRNQ progress

The 26-year-old claimed a thrilling win in Silverstone, despite a poor qualifying seeing him start down in fourth.

Then, the series switched to F4 machinery, and took a trip to the famous Mugello circuit. Here, Verstappen claimed pole position and stormed to victory, something we became accustomed to seeing in F1 during 2023.

Another race in Mugello followed, and the grid was placed into reverse order, meaning Verstappen started down in tenth.

Despite a heroic effort to come through the field, the Dutchman was beaten in a dramatic finish on the line involving three cars, with Chris Lulham taking that particular victory.

A three-way battle for the win doesn’t get much closer than that! 🔥😨 #RRNQ pic.twitter.com/wSUuKmDwhz — Team Redline (@TeamRedlineSim) January 23, 2024

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner will be hoping that all this off-track racing doesn't burn his star man out before the start of the 2024 F1 season next month.

