Red Bull F1 chief Horner opens up on 'challenges' in RB20 design

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has admitted that there are 'always challenges' in the process of designing an F1 car as he shed some light on the progress of the highly anticipated RB20.

As far as car design goes in the world of F1, the RB19 verged on perfection.

The 2023 model won all but one race in 2023, with Max Verstappen being responsible for 19 of the 22 victories last year.

The pressure is naturally on Red Bull to repeat the same feat in 2024 as they prepare to unveil their RB20 to the world, perhaps coincidentally, one day after Mercedes.

The RB19 was one of the most dominant cars in the history of F1

Max Verstappen and Red Bull wil be hoping to repeat their success from 2023 this season

Team principal Christian Horner knows the pressure is on to repeat their dominance in 2024

Horner: Challenges natural in F1 car design

And although fully aware that the team will only know how good a job they have done when the car hits the track in Bahrain, Horner believes that Red Bull are taking things to the limit ahead of the 2024 season.

“I think as far as targets can be, yes,” he told PlanetF1 when asked if the RB20 was on track to hit the team's targets.

“We don’t have a lot of pre-season testing these days, we’ve got a lot to focus on and to get done, but it’s always a busy time of year in the factory in the planning stage for the season ahead.”

“There are always challenges along the way," he said on the subject of any hiccups behind the scenes. "But if you’re not on the limit, you’re not trying hard enough.”

“Hopefully, we’re making progress,” he added. “But the stopwatch never lies and we’ll only see when we get to the track.”

