Horner expecting F1 rivals to copy RB19 design

Friday 22 December 2023 09:57

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has said that the team's RB19 philosophy may be present on the grid in 2024, as he expects a number of Formula 1 teams to copy the car that was so successful in 2023.

The Brit recently described the RB19 as the 'most successful car in F1 history', after Max Verstappen managed to secure 19 victories on his way to a third world title.

The team were well and truly dominant in 2023, breaking a hatful of records and only being beaten in one race throughout the whole season.

This, coupled with both Mercedes and Ferrari's miserable seasons by their standards, puts a huge target on the backs of Red Bull heading into 2024.

Max Verstappen cruised to a third world championship title in 2023

Christian Horner saw his drivers on the top step of the podium at all but one race in 2023

The RB19 has been described as the 'most successful car in F1 history'

Red Bull's 2024 car design

Horner is very much under the impression that a number of teams will likely come up with concepts that are very similar to that of the RB19, citing this for the reason why the Milton Keynes-based outfit need to progress in 2024.

“Evolution not revolution,” he said about his team's 2024 car.

“All areas have been revisited in the car, and we can't afford to have any complacency.

“So the car is very much an evolution of a theme. We're not reinventing the wheel, and that has been very much the route of the engineering path over the last 12 months.

“I'm fully expecting with stable regs and diminishing returns for us because I think we got to the top of the curve quicker than others, the field is going to converge,” he continued.

“There's always a reset as you go into the following year, and I'm convinced that you'll see a lot more cars that perhaps look like an RB19 philosophy.

“If you stand still in this business, you tend to be going backwards. And I think that we have got up that curve quicker than others. But we're into a law of diminishing returns.”

