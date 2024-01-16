Verstappen reveals F1 links behind why he supports football team

Sam Cook

Tuesday 16 January 2024 21:57

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen has said that the PSV Eindhoven 'mentality' suits him better than any other football team from his homeland.

The Dutchman recently revealed that he would give away some of his race victories, if it meant that PSV could win the UEFA Champions League.

PSV have not won that particular competition since 1988, nine years before Verstappen was born.

The 25-year-old has himself recently been compared to two football legends due to his outstanding success in Formula 1 that has seen him claim a hatful of records.

Verstappen's football obsession

Verstappen's dominance in 2023 was such that he could have afforded to give away a fair few victories to his competitors and still claim the world championship, but he wouldn't have been able to surpass Sebastian Vettel's record if that had been the case.

Now, the Dutchman has given the reason for his love of PSV Eindhoven, suggesting that it was one of his father's sponsors that originally got him involved with the club.

“That started with my father when he was sponsored by Philips," he told Formule1.NL.

"At that time he was regularly invited to PSV matches and sometimes I accompanied him. Gradually a certain bond grows, a click, and you can also associate yourself with that club.

“PSV emotionally suits me better than, say, Ajax," he continued.

"The Amsterdam mentality is different from the Eindhoven warmth. And Limburg is of course also closer to Brabant, in terms of distance. But also in terms of mentality.”

