F1 Twitter slam major decision as outrageous Brundle plea made
Formula 1 Twitter (X) are standing on the side of legendary broadcaster Martin Brundle, after it was announced that rapper Machine Gun Kelly would be performing at the half-time show in NASCAR's LA Clash.
Brundle was involved in a rather awkward interview with the American at the Brazilian Grand Prix, when Kelly seemed to wish he was anywhere else other than with the Sky Sports F1 pundit.
Now the rapper, whose hits include Home and Bad Things, will be taking centre stage in a different motorsport series, when The Clash heads to The LA Memorial Coliseum for the third successive year.
The NASCAR event has recently seen stars perform both pre-race and mid-race, with the likes of Pitbull, Ice Cube and Wiz Khalifa thrilling fans over the past few years.
F1 Twitter's backlash to Machine Gun Kelly
Much like the barrage of support that came the way of Brundle after the first run-in with Kelly, F1 fans have once again taken to X to remonstrate against NASCAR's decision.
One user even suggested a potential collaboration between the pair, something we're not quite sure the world is ready for just yet.
Will Martin Brundle play with him tho? 🤣— Paddock Passion | F1/Motorsport Content Creators (@PaddockPassion) January 14, 2024
Just don't interview him about it— Jack (@JPrentice8) January 14, 2024
Those poor Nascar fans.— fuddbutter (@fuddbutter) January 15, 2024
One for you @MBrundleF1. 👍🏻— Ronald Ulysses Swanson (@Orgiophantic) January 14, 2024
He couldn’t figure out F1, send him back a few grades! 🤣😂— Diego Martinez (@NterTheRealmDM) January 15, 2024
Someone tell our national treasure Martin Brundle https://t.co/EIZGHfyoBb— Billy 🏁 (@oconsplaining) January 15, 2024
