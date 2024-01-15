F1 Twitter slam major decision as outrageous Brundle plea made

close global

F1 News

Formula 1 Twitter (X) are standing on the side of legendary broadcaster Martin Brundle, after it was announced that rapper Machine Gun Kelly would be performing at the half-time show in NASCAR's LA Clash.

Brundle was involved in a rather awkward interview with the American at the Brazilian Grand Prix, when Kelly seemed to wish he was anywhere else other than with the Sky Sports F1 pundit.

Now the rapper, whose hits include Home and Bad Things, will be taking centre stage in a different motorsport series, when The Clash heads to The LA Memorial Coliseum for the third successive year.

The NASCAR event has recently seen stars perform both pre-race and mid-race, with the likes of Pitbull, Ice Cube and Wiz Khalifa thrilling fans over the past few years.

NASCAR's Clash event will take place in LA for the third successive time
Martin Brundle has become a fixture of Sky Sports' F1 coverage
Martin Brundle's grid walks have been an important part of race days for over 25 years

F1 Twitter's backlash to Machine Gun Kelly

Much like the barrage of support that came the way of Brundle after the first run-in with Kelly, F1 fans have once again taken to X to remonstrate against NASCAR's decision.

One user even suggested a potential collaboration between the pair, something we're not quite sure the world is ready for just yet.

