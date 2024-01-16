Hopeful F1 star makes official announcement over new deal

Sam Cook

Tuesday 16 January 2024 14:57

Formula E racer Stoffel Vandoorne has announced a new partnership with Saudi Airlines, extending his role as global ambassador.

The Belgian, who raced in two full seasons in Formula 1 in 2017 and 2018 with McLaren, has been racing in the all-electric series since the 2018-19 season.

Vandoorne won the 2022 Formula E championship, and is currently taking part in his sixth season in the series, alongside another former F1 star in Jean-Eric Vergne at the DS Penske team.

Former F1 stars Stoffel Vandoorne and Jean-Eric Vergne race together in Formula E

Stoffel Vandoorne won the 2022 Formula E championship

Stoffel Vandoorne's time with McLaren was plagued by inconsistencies

Vandoorne's racing career

While Vandoorne's performances with McLaren were largely praised in 2017 when he finished just four points behind former world champion team-mate Fernando Alonso, the Belgian was with the team during a period of chronic unreliability and poor performance.

Vandoorne could only manage a further 12 points in 2018, prompting McLaren to make a change. This was despite the now 31-year-old finishing eighth in F1's power rankings for that season.

Since then, Vandoorne has forged a very successful career for himself in Formula E and, whether or not he gets another chance in F1, he will be hoping that his continued partnership with Saudi Airlines will continue to grow the sport.

"Proud to be extending my Ambassador role with @Saudi_Airlines," he wrote on X. "We did some amazing things in 2023 and I can’t wait to continue to grow the sport with them in 2024. See you in Diriyah!"

