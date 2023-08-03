Former F1 star RETURNS behind the wheel during Spa test

L.A. Wilshaw

Thursday 3 August 2023 12:12

Stoffel Vandoorne wet his lips for the first time in the Aston Martin AMR23 in damp conditions at Spa-Francorchamps on Wednesday, in a two-day tyre test for Pirelli.

Joining the Aston Martin F1 team as test and reserve driver in November last year, this was Vandoorne’s first opportunity in three years to take an F1 car out for a spin.

Describing the experience as, ‘awesome’, the relentless rain that continued on from the grand prix weekend didn’t suppress the Belgian’s enthusiasm as he completed 58 laps around his home circuit.

He said: “It was great to be back in an F1 car today driving the AMR23, it’s been a while. It was also my first time driving in green as well."

Spa bound! My first time driving in green for Pirelli F1 testing 🟢🙌 can’t wait @AstonMartinF1 🥳 pic.twitter.com/saE3g9e93T — Stoffel Vandoorne (@svandoorne) August 1, 2023

“To do it at Spa was also very special for obvious reasons despite the wet weather. A lot of rain today, so slippery track conditions."

“We ran on wet tyres in the morning and then as conditions improved into the afternoon we ran through the programme on the Intermediate tyres."

Vandoorne excited to return

“The car felt good even in these wet conditions and I enjoyed every lap of it, and I can’t wait to be back next time.”

Vandoorne wrapped up his Formula E season last weekend at the London E-Prix after driving alongside Jean-Eric Vergne in the DS Penske team, finishing in 11th place overall, passing his 2022 World Championship crown over to Jake Dennis.

