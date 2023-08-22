Ex-F1 driver compares Verstappen to Olympic great with BLUNT message to critics

Anna Malyon

Tuesday 22 August 2023 14:27

Ex Formula 1 driver and Formula E champion Jean-Eric Vergne has stated that people should ‘respect’ Max Verstappen, regardless of whether they're a fan of his or not.

Two-time world champion Verstappen currently leads the driver standings, a stunning 125 points ahead of his Red Bull team-mate, Sergio Perez, in second.

The Dutch driver has been both admired and criticised for his ruthless nature during his period of dominance in F1.

READ MORE: Verstappen reveals NEW reason for wanting to quit F1

However, Vergne has suggested that Verstappen's chokehold on the sport should not be seen as a negative, but rather an opportunity to witness greatness in action.

“I don’t think it’s bad or good that Max and Red Bull are so strong. It’s just that we are witnessing greatness on both the driver’s side and the team’s side and it cannot be bad for the sport,” he told talkSPORT.

“I don’t understand the people that are saying it’s bad. It’s just that the others have to wake up or be more talented.

“What people have a tendency to forget is that he didn’t get there by luck. He pushed to have the best engineer coming and he pushed to have the team completely around himself.

"It’s not only his talent on track that talks; it’s also all the work himself and his management have done to be in such a position. You have to respect that.”

Verstappen is out of this world

Verstappen is on track to secure his ninth consecutive win, equalling Sebastian Vettel’s current record, if he claims victory in his home race at Zandvoort.

Vergne, who conceded his Toro Rosso seat to the then 17-year-old Verstappen back in 2015, compared the Dutch driver to athlete Usain Bolt.

Daniel Ricciardo (left) and Jean-Eric Vergne (right) during their time together at Toro Rosso

“When you look at the 100 metres when Usain Bolt was winning everything it was something that was fantastic for the sport,” he said. “Everybody was witnessing greatness. It’s kind of easier to see in this sport because you see the muscles, you see the face [and] you see the guy sweating.

“In Formula 1, you’ve got the car and you cannot really tell who is who. But what Max is doing is out of this world and, as I said, if people actually realised how good he was and the things he is able to do that no one else can [than] I think they might enjoy watching the moment of history being made at the moment.”

The full extent of Verstappen's dominance in the second half of the F1 season remains to be seen, but one thing is certain, his winning streak is far from over.

READ MORE: Verstappen insists other categories can be 'more fun' to race in than F1