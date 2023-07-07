Verstappen reveals NEW reason for wanting to quit F1

Lauren Sneath

Friday 7 July 2023 11:57 - Updated: 12:32

Max Verstappen has hinted that the ever-increasing length of the F1 calendar may prompt him to leave the sport after his contract with Red Bull ends in 2028.

The calendar for the 2024 season will feature a record 24 races, running from the beginning of March until December.

Races have also been reorganised to make more geographical sense, with some nearby races set to run consecutively.

While Verstappen acknowledged that the calendar will be more ‘logical’, he complained that there were ‘too many’ races planned for next year.

He said: “It is too many (races) for me but we just have to deal with it. I think it (the calendar) is a bit more logical the way that it is planned at least, I guess that is better for everyone.”

Extended calendar ‘not helping’ Verstappen decision

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali was positive about the updated calendar, saying when it was announced: “There is huge interest and continued demand for Formula 1, and I believe this calendar strikes the right balance between traditional races and new and existing venues.”

But the changes to the calendar, and to other aspects of F1 such as sprint races and planned 2026 engine rules, have led Verstappen to question his commitment to the sport.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has announced a longer F1 calendar

He said: “More things will have to come together for me to make my mind up over whether I stay longer (than 2028) or not.

“But I think that these things are definitely not helping for sure.”

