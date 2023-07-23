Verstappen insists other categories can be 'more fun' to race in than F1

Lauren Sneath

Sunday 23 July 2023 08:42

Max Verstappen has suggested that there are ‘more fun’ areas of racing than Formula 1 as he spoke about the departure of Nyck de Vries from AlphaTauri.

De Vries was dropped from AlphaTauri after the British Grand Prix, with his space filled by Australian racer, and former team-mate of Verstappen, Daniel Ricciardo.

De Vries, who was mid-way through his first F1 season, has spoken of his sadness at the decision, writing on Instagram this week: “Of course it hurts that the F1 chance I dreamed of for so long ended prematurely.”

Verstappen, asked at a press conference ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix about whether De Vries deserved longer in the seat, said it mostly relied upon ‘circumstances’.

READ MORE: Best F1 TV commentators and presenters: GPFans Broadcaster Power Rankings

He said: “Well it's a tough one. But you know, if the decision was anyway, of course, already made, then I don't think it really matters a lot when it happens.

“But I mean, I think it’s just circumstances. I think we all know that Nyck, you know, he's an incredible driver. He's shown that in every single category.

“And, you know, when the car's a little bit difficult… And I think anyway, you know, this new generation of cars, when you're a rookie, doesn't matter of course, what age you are or whatever, they are quite difficult I think to get on top of.”

Verstappen: De Vries has a lot of opportunities

The Red Bull driver, currently chasing his third world championship win, said the decision was ‘a part of Formula 1’ and suggested that De Vries could have a successful career elsewhere.

He said: “I think you just sometimes need these one or two moments where you shine. You know where you maybe get a point or two points and yeah, these kinds of moments they didn't happen.

“And yeah, then the team wanted to change something. That's also a part of Formula 1, it’s sometimes just the wrong time or the wrong moment when you're there and it doesn't work out for you.

“But again, people, sometimes they seem to [think] if it doesn't work out in F1 everything is lost, but it's not.”

Nyck de Vries was, until recently, a driver for AlphaTauri

Verstappen added: “I mean, there's so many great categories out there where you can have a great career and probably even more fun than some places in Formula 1 even. So I know that he has a lot of opportunities.

“I mean, I spoke to him last week, we saw each other. And, yeah, he will definitely find his feet again with a great team somewhere and a great championship.

“So I don't think it actually is the end of the world because like I said, in endurance as well, there's so many great races that you can be part of.”

READ MORE: Marko WORRIED about Verstappen future after Red Bull threat