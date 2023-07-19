De Vries BREAKS SILENCE over end of F1 'dream' following AlphaTauri departure

Shay Rogers

Wednesday 19 July 2023 18:21 - Updated: 18:21

Nyck De Vries has spoken out for the first time since his departure from AlphaTauri, after he shared the "hurt" that came with his premature departure from Formula 1.

The Dutchman was replaced by Daniel Ricciardo last week after a difficult rookie season so far in which he failed to score a point.

The harsh nature of the sacking led to calls from pundits and drivers that he wasn’t given enough of an opportunity to shine alongside team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

De Vries proud of journey

In an Instagram post, which included multiple thanks to those that have helped his Formula 1 journey, De Vries also addressed recent rumours in the media.

He said: “A short note from me… After recent events, I decided to take some time for myself away from social media, which I will continue to do.

"I would like to thank Red Bull and Scuderia AlphaTauri for the opportunity to live my dream. Of course it hurts that the F1 chance I dreamed of for so long ended prematurely.

"But life is not a destination, it’s a journey, and sometimes you have to take the hard road to get where you want to be.

"I am grateful for our privileged lives, proud of our journey and my family. This is just another experience, we move on and look forward to the next chapter.

"Thank you to everyone for your kind and encouraging messages in the past week. It’s been heart-warming to feel your support.

"PS: I received some interesting articles about things I’ve said in the last week. For clarity, I haven’t spoken to any media and for the time being I’ll enjoy some me time. Wishing you all a nice summer."

READ MORE: Best F1 TV commentators and presenters: GPFans Broadcaster Power Rankings