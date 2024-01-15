Shock F1 team principal reveals major 2024 optimism

Matthew Hobkinson

Williams F1 team principal James Vowles has insisted that their 2024 challenger has 'untapped potential' that should give the team the chance compete further up the grid.

Under the new leadership of Vowles in 2023, the Grove-based outfit secured a P7 finish in the constructors' championship – their best in six years.

All but one of their 28 points was thanks to Alex Albon, as rookie team-mate, Logan Sargeant, secured his first ever point in the sport at the United States Grand Prix after late drama led to Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc being disqualified from the race.

As the winter break tips past the 50-day countdown to the new season, all eyes shift to the upcoming car launches as optimism for 2024 begins to start with the arrival of a clean slate.

Alex Albon thoroughly impressed for Williams during the 2023 season

The Canadian Grand Prix would be one of two P7 finishes for Albon

Williams have gone from strength to strength under team principal James Vowles

And Vowles believes that Williams have reason to be optimistic, after he revealed that their car for next year may have more bite than first thought.

Vowles: Williams 2024 F1 car one to watch

“We’ve added downforce, but actually the main thing we’ve been working on is the behaviour and characteristics of the car," he told Autosport.

“I think there’s quite an untapped potential in that, so we can move forward. How much is hard to say though.

“I’m happy with the work we’re doing, but I bet you if you interview everyone up and down the grid they’ll go: ‘I’m happy with the work we’re doing.’

"That normally tells you you’re going to maybe squeak forward a little bit, but that’s about it.”

