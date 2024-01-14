F1 pundit reveals new Steiner exit theory

Cal Gaunt

Damon Hill has suggested that Guenther Steiner's involvement in a CBS comedy TV show could be behind his removal as team principal at Haas F1.

In a surprising move on Wednesday, Haas announced the abrupt departure of Steiner, with Ayao Komatsu, previously the director of engineering, stepping into the leadership position for the upcoming 2024 season.

It was announced in November that Steiner would be taking on a new role as a non-writing executive producer for a workplace comedy show backed by CBS. The series will feature a character inspired by Steiner's distinctive style.

And Hill believes that Steiner may have paid the price for his own celebrity status off the back of hit Netflix documentary-series Drive To Survive.

Guenther Steiner was sacked by Haas in a shock move ahead of the 2024 season

Damon Hill believes Steiner's production of a CBS comedy may have had an impact on his work in F1

Hill: Steiner became a 'celebrity'

“You could say it was his team, but he didn’t own it," Hill told Sky Sports after news of Steiner's sacking had broken.

"He was getting a lot of attention, [that were potential] distractions.

“They were talking about this TV series they were planning and perhaps that was too much for some people.

“As a team principal, your primary job and focus has to be on what you do. But it wasn’t his fault that he was popular and he became a celebrity.”

