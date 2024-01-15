Steiner reveals details of BRUTAL Christmas sacking from Haas

Sam Cook

Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has revealed that he found out about his sacking via a phone call in between Christmas and New Year.

It was revealed last week that the Italian had been removed from his position, less than two months before the start of the new Formula 1 season.

He has been replaced by former chief race engineer Ayao Komatsu, who has been with the team since their inception into the sport back in 2016.

It brought to an end the reign of Steiner, who had been in his position for eight seasons but had not witnessed higher than a fourth place finish, something that team owner Gene Haas was quick to point out.

Guenther Steiner has been replaced as Haas team principal

Guenther Steiner and Gene Haas have worked together since 2016

Ayao Komatsu is the man who will take over from Guenther Steiner at Haas

Steiner's F1 fame

Steiner had become a much-loved character in the F1 paddock, with the Netflix show Drive to Survive showing off his unique management style and quick-witted nature.

Now, the Italian has spoken out about the nature of his sacking, and when he was told that he wouldn't be taking the team into 2024.

"It was a phone call from Gene Haas to me," he told Sky Sports.

"I was in Italy on my Christmas break and he called me up between Christmas and New Year."

