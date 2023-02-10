Welcome to GPFans

Verstappen makes Hamilton confession as FIA chaos continues - GPFans F1 Recap

Verstappen makes Hamilton confession as FIA chaos continues - GPFans F1 Recap

F1 News

Verstappen makes Hamilton confession as FIA chaos continues - GPFans F1 Recap

Verstappen makes Hamilton confession as FIA chaos continues - GPFans F1 Recap

Max Verstappen has insisted he has "no problem" with Lewis Hamilton and that there is mutual respect between the two champions. Read more here...

Magnussen slates FIA crackdown in 'essential' plea

Kevin Magnussen has added his voice to the discontent surrounding the FIA's crackdown on F1 driver protests. Read more here...

A reign of chaos: A look at Ben Sulayem's time overseeing F1 matters

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has stepped back from his F1 responsibilities after little over a year in office.

GPFans takes a look over a chaotic first 12 months in charge for Ben Sulayem with relation to F1. Read more here...

Azerbaijan Grand Prix vow after management overhaul

Management changes for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix organisers will not bring an "abrupt shift in policy". Read more here...

F1 2023 on track as Alfa Romeo shakedown with Bottas

Alfa Romeo has become the first team to hit the track in 2023 machinery. Read more here...

