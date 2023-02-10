Welcome to GPFans

RESPECT: Verstappen insists no issues with Hamilton

F1 News

Max Verstappen has insisted he has "no problem" with Lewis Hamilton and that there is mutual respect between the two champions.

The Dutchman has been entwined in a bitter rivalry with the Mercedes driver across the past two seasons.

Red Bull driver Verstappen toppled Hamilton in 2021 after a fiery campaign full of incident culminated in a controversial season-finale at Abu Dhabi.

READ MORE: Hamilton 'even hungrier now' as Mercedes star shares cherished memory

Whilst Mercedes' inability to mount a competitive challenge cooled the rivalry somewhat last season, a collision between the pair at the São Paulo Grand Prix reignited the spark.

But adamant there is no issue, Verstappen said: "I don't have a problem with anyone."

A lot of respect

Referring to the dinner held in Abu Dhabi last year to send off now-retired Sebastian Vettel, Verstappen added: "We had dinner together in Abu Dhabi and we had a lot of fun and a good time together, so everything is fine in that regard.

"Of course, we want to beat everyone, including Lewis.

"But we are drivers, so that's normal. [We have] a lot of respect for each other and each other's performance."

