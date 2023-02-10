RESPECT: Verstappen insists no issues with Hamilton

Stuart Hodge

Friday 10 February 2023 13:09

Max Verstappen has insisted he has "no problem" with Lewis Hamilton and that there is mutual respect between the two champions.

The Dutchman has been entwined in a bitter rivalry with the Mercedes driver across the past two seasons.

Red Bull driver Verstappen toppled Hamilton in 2021 after a fiery campaign full of incident culminated in a controversial season-finale at Abu Dhabi.

READ MORE: Hamilton 'even hungrier now' as Mercedes star shares cherished memory

Whilst Mercedes' inability to mount a competitive challenge cooled the rivalry somewhat last season, a collision between the pair at the São Paulo Grand Prix reignited the spark.

But adamant there is no issue, Verstappen said: "I don't have a problem with anyone."

A lot of respect

Referring to the dinner held in Abu Dhabi last year to send off now-retired Sebastian Vettel, Verstappen added: "We had dinner together in Abu Dhabi and we had a lot of fun and a good time together, so everything is fine in that regard.

"Of course, we want to beat everyone, including Lewis.

"But we are drivers, so that's normal. [We have] a lot of respect for each other and each other's performance."