Stuart Hodge

Saturday 11 February 2023 07:00 - Updated: 08:59

Red Bull Racing fired up the new RB19 car for some F1 laps at Silverstone on Friday as the reigning world champion got behind the wheel of the new car for first time.

A video released on social media shows the new car, which Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez will race in during the 2023 season, doing laps around the British track during a filming day for the team.

The film day at Silverstone, not far from the Red Bull factory in Milton Keynes, has become somewhat of a regular prelude to the start of the season for the defending constructors' champions in recent years.

Both drivers were each permitted to complete up to 100 kilometres in the 2023 challenger under those parameters and they will no doubt have been happy to get inside the new car.

A short video tease by Red Bull seemed to demonstrate that nothing drastic has changed on the car in terms of appearance or design, and it was clear at the launch in New York that not much at all has changed in terms of livery.

RB19 👉 Spotted in the wild 👀 pic.twitter.com/B7BOKdR56Q — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) February 10, 2023

Next up, the team will take part in the pre-season testing in Bahrain, which is now in less than a fortnight, taking place on 23, 24 and 25 February.

Just over a week later, on March 5, the first Grand Prix of the year will also take place in the Gulf state as the season gets underway at Sakhir.