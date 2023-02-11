Verstappen delivers 'first impressions' verdict on RB19

Jack Walker

Saturday 11 February 2023 08:33 - Updated: 08:35

Max Verstappen is in confident mood after getting behind the wheel of Red Bull Racing’s RB19 for the first time.

The Dutchman begins the season as the man to beat having strolled to last year’s title with a record-breaking 15 wins from 23 races, and is already getting used to his new championship challenger ahead of pre-season testing in Bahrain.

"I’ve just driven the RB19 for the first time," said Verstappen. "It was a good first impression. Everything worked really well."

Verstappen was clocking some laps on a filming day at Silverstone in the new Red Bull car.

Cost cap implications for Red Bull

After being ruled to have broken the 2021 cost cap regulations, Red Bull were handed a penalty of $7 million along with a 10 per cent reduction in wind tunnel and development time for the 2023 season. While the difference this makes won’t be clear until pre-season testing gets underway on February 23, Red Bull are expected to be the strongest team at the start of the campaign.

Team Principal, Christian Horner, said that such a penalty could cost them up to 0.5 seconds a lap in race pace, but other team bosses expect the loss to be more around the 0.1 or 0.2 second mark.

Whatever the outcome is, it’s clear that Verstappen enjoyed his first laps in the RB19 and if he’s at one with the car he’ll be difficult to stop.

Verstappen buzzing for Bahrain

The reigning world champion signed off from Red Bull’s official Twitter account early on Saturday morning by saying he was buzzing ahead of Bahrain.

Verstappen said: "Everything went really smooth, so that’s exactly what you want from a day like this and I am now of course very excited to go to Bahrain.”

Pre-season testing takes place at the Sakhir circuit in Bahrain on 23, 24 and 25 February, with the 2023 season getting underway the following weekend at the same location.