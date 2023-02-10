Welcome to GPFans

FIRST LOOK: F1 2023 on track as Alfa Romeo shakedown with Bottas

FIRST LOOK: F1 2023 on track as Alfa Romeo shakedown with Bottas

Alfa Romeo has become the first team to hit the track in 2023 machinery.

The Swiss-based outfit unveiled the striking C43 on February 7 during a ceremony at Hinwil, with the Sauber team preparing for its final year with Alfa Romeo backing.

The new machinery has raised intrigue with the use of Red Bull and Ferrari sidepod concepts, with an aggressive downwash-orientated design couples with the Scuderia's scalloped, louvres-laden engine cover.

Confirming track action for the first time, Alfa Romeo posted a video of Valtteri Bottas rolling out of the pits for a shakedown on social media.

F1 pre-season testing takes place from February 23-25, with the first race of the season also in Bahrain a week later.

