FIRST LOOK: F1 2023 on track as Alfa Romeo shakedown with Bottas

Ewan Gale

Friday 10 February 2023 09:24

Alfa Romeo has become the first team to hit the track in 2023 machinery.

The Swiss-based outfit unveiled the striking C43 on February 7 during a ceremony at Hinwil, with the Sauber team preparing for its final year with Alfa Romeo backing.

The new machinery has raised intrigue with the use of Red Bull and Ferrari sidepod concepts, with an aggressive downwash-orientated design couples with the Scuderia's scalloped, louvres-laden engine cover.

Confirming track action for the first time, Alfa Romeo posted a video of Valtteri Bottas rolling out of the pits for a shakedown on social media.

Your first look at #F1 2023 on track. ♥️ #GetCloser pic.twitter.com/P3oMh0xtqk — Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake (@alfaromeof1) February 10, 2023

F1 pre-season testing takes place from February 23-25, with the first race of the season also in Bahrain a week later.