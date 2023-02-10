Ben Rudd

Friday 10 February 2023 09:13

Aston Martin is just three days away from revealing their new car and Fernando Alonso looks forward to driving it.

The new machinery will be driven in anger for the first time at the end of the month when F1 arrives in Bahrain for pre-season testing just a week before the first round of the season at the same venue.

Alonso has been busy fitting into his new team following his winter switch from Alpine to replace the now-retired Sebastian Vettel and in an Instagram video, the two-time champion said: “I can’t wait for Bahrain, the new car and hopefully you will enjoy it as much as we will do.”

Having spent a day at Jerez testing for Pirelli earlier this week, Alonso added: “We had an amazing day back in the car.

“I really enjoyed the day, we put some laps in, good training as well.”

Aston Martin build "progressing really well"

Aston Martin will unveil the AMR23 at its Silverstone factory on February 13, with team principal Mike Krack eager to see its on-track results.

“I’m really excited to see it on track soon.”

"The build is progressing really well. We fired up two days ago, now the final bits come together.”

