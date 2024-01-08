Cullen makes OMINOUS statement with FIA facing mass exodus - GPFans F1 Recap
F1 News
Cullen makes OMINOUS statement with FIA facing mass exodus - GPFans F1 Recap
Angela Cullen has offered a clue as to what the future may hold for her with a message posted in Instagram at the start of 2024.
➡️ READ MORE
FIA exodus continues as ANOTHER senior figure quits
Tim Goss, the single-seater technical director at the FIA, has bid adieu to his role, marking the departure of the third high-profile figure in the past month.
➡️ READ MORE
Outgoing F1 boss admits he's too 'extreme' for career change
Franz Tost, the recently retired team principal of Red Bull's AlphaTauri, is to sit down for talks with the team to determine a future collaboration - but a shift into the media is certainly not on his radar.
➡️ READ MORE
Former F1 star reveals Mercedes drive still on the cards
Romain Grosjean is eagerly awaiting his chance to hit the track with the Mercedes F1 car.
➡️ READ MORE
Schumacher bemoans 'claustrophobia' ahead of racing return
As Mick Schumacher gears up for his debut in the Hypercar class this year, the talented racer reveals a surprising challenge – the sensation of "claustrophobia" within the cockpit.
➡️ READ MORE