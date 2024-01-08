Former F1 star reveals Mercedes drive still on the cards

Cal Gaunt

Monday 8 January 2024 11:57

Romain Grosjean is eagerly awaiting his chance to hit the track with the Mercedes F1 car.

The 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix marked the end of Grosjean's F1 journey, concluding with the famous and harrowing fireball incident. Mercedes' team boss, Toto Wolff, has now extended an olive branch, offering Grosjean a test opportunity to redefine his F1 legacy.

Despite the anticipation surrounding this high-profile test, Grosjean is taking full responsibility for the delay. His post-F1 schedule, brimming with commitments, has played a role in deferring the eagerly awaited experience. Grosjean is not just looking for closure; he's keen on exploring the capabilities of the latest ground-effect challengers in Formula 1.

Testing regulations dictate that the F1 machinery should be at least two seasons old, aligning with the upcoming F1 2024 season as the opportune moment for Grosjean to dive into the driver's seat.

The Frenchman's eagerness to embrace the cutting-edge advancements in F1 technology promises an exciting spectacle as he gears up for a test that's more than just a drive – it's a chance for redemption and a renewed connection with the thrilling world of F1.

Romain Grosjean is set to test the next generation of Mercedes F1 cars

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff extended the testing offer to Romain Grosjean

Grosjean eager for F1 drive

“Yes, absolutely. We haven’t found the time yet – and yes, it’s all my fault," he told GP Racing Magazine.

“It’s not easy though – I’m looking at 30 race weekends next year. You guys complain about 24 in F1 and I have 18 in IndyCar, seven in endurance and five in F1 with Canal+. So it’s not easy to add a test.

“But also, very selfishly, I’m trying to delay it to the point where I can actually test a new generation of cars.

“But yeah, I’m still keen to do it and whenever I see Toto he always confirms that it’s going to happen. Yes, it would be very cool to get back in an F1 car.”

