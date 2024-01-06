Red Bull chief Marko gives 'ridiculous' verdict amid 'RB20 testing failure'

Sam Cook

Saturday 6 January 2024 19:57

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has said reports regarding his team's apparent testing failure on their new RB20 car are 'ridiculous'.

A rumour had been going around about an alleged failed frontal crash test which may have been linked with the team's quest to meet the minimum weight requirement of 798 kilograms heading into 2024 while still crafting the lightest possible nose.

The team are pushing boundaries in the hopes of maintaining their dominance over the rest of the Formula 1 grid, after a record-breaking season with their RB19 which has been described as 'the most successful car in F1 history'.

While pre-season testing is still over a month away, team's are working hard to make sure their cars are ready to go ahead of the 2024 season.

This rumour had suggested that Red Bull's preparations for the new season may be hampered by the failed test, and that it may affect three-time world champion Max Verstappen, who excels in creating oversteer and minimal steering inputs.

One of Max Verstappen's main strengths is the ability to create oversteer in his Red Bulls cars

Red Bull's 2023 car will down in history as one of the most successful cars ever produced

Helmut Marko insists Red Bull are still on track ahead of 2024

Red Bull's RB20 on schedule

However, Marko is clearly not impressed with the rumours surrounding his team's misfortunes, and believes that the Milton Keynes-based outfit are well on track.

"Ridiculous," he was quoted by F1-Insider.com.

"If we had passed the first crash test, that would be a problem. It would mean we did a bad job."

