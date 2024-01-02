Red Bull roadmap for Lawson F1 return outlined by champions

Cal Gaunt

Tuesday 2 January 2024 21:42

Helmut Marko appears to have suggested that Liam Lawson may return to the F1 grid prior to 2025 as had been initially expected.

Lawson gained significant attention in 2023 when he stepped in for the injured Daniel Ricciardo at AlphaTauri, impressing with notable performances across five races, including a points-scoring finish at the Singapore Grand Prix where he secured P9.

Despite growing calls for Lawson to secure a full-time gig with AlphaTauri in 2024, Red Bull retained Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda as their favoured pairing.

However, Marko is eager to witness Lawson in F1 action again before 2025.

Liam Lawson impressed while deputising for Daniel Ricciardo in 2025

Helmut Marko has hinted that Liam Lawson may return to the F1 grid before 2025

Lawson's route back unclear

With the 2025 deadline seemingly still in place, Lawson's potential participation in 2024 raises questions about where he might find his place.

“Yes, and before that he should at least drive a few more races so that we can see where his potential really lies," Marko told OE24 after being asked about Lawson's potential seat in 2025.

While the AlphaTauri team seems set with Ricciardo and Tsunoda, there's speculation surrounding Ricciardo possibly stepping in for Perez at Red Bull if his struggles persist.

Helmut Marko wouldn't be drawn on Sergio Perez's long-term future

This could open up a potential opportunity for Lawson to secure a place in the AlphaTauri lineup.

That said, Marko wouldn't be drawn on a mid-season Perez replacement - instead leaving the Mexican's long-term future open-ended.

“As of now, he will fulfil his contract until the end of 2024, then we’ll see,” said Marko.

READ MORE: VOTE: Rivals clash as fans have final say on 2023