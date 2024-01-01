F1 News Today: Hamilton romance rumours flourish at New Year party as pundit identifies 'career' problem

Dan Ripley

Monday 1 January 2024 05:57

Lewis Hamilton partied his way into 2024 with an Instagram model by his side as he entered the new year with style.

Sky Sports pundit suggests unique Ferrari 'career' problem

Sky Sports F1 pundit and former Formula 1 strategy engineer Bernie Collins has highlighted a unique issue that may be hampering Ferrari.

Ricciardo admits F1 quit thoughts by revealing off-grid passion

Daniel Ricciardo has revealed one of his passions outside of Formula 1, having previously stated that he was grappling with a '50/50' decision on whether he would retire in 2022.

Former F1 star insists axed Red Bull talent needed time to impress Marko

Nyck de Vries' removal from AlphaTauri after only 10 races in 2023 certainly split opinion with a former F1 star claiming he could have contributed heavily had he stayed with the team.

'Mind reader' Tsunoda embarrasses fan with 'sexy' jibe

AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda has been labelled a 'mind reader' by his team, after a rather awkward incident.

