Ricciardo admits F1 quit thoughts by revealing off-grid passion

Sam Cook

Sunday 31 December 2023 17:57

Daniel Ricciardo has revealed one of his passions outside of Formula 1, having previously stated that he was grappling with a '50/50' decision on whether he would retire in 2022.

The Australian joked during Honda's 'Thanks Day' event that he is facing a 'constant battle' on whether or not to quit the sport in order to race motocross bikes.

Ricciardo returned to the grid full-time back in July, after Nyck de Vries was axed from the AlphaTauri team just 10 races into his rookie season.

It meant a lifeline for the so-called honey badger, who had previously had his contract at McLaren terminated for some poor performances. He recently said that he considered completely quitting F1 after that particular setback.

Now, however, he is back in the sport and thriving at AlphaTauri, with a seat for 2024 alongside Yuki Tsunoda confirmed.

Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda are team-mates at AlphaTauri

Daniel Ricciardo struggled in 2022 with McLaren, leading to the team releasing him from his contract early

Daniel Ricciardo returned to Red Bull in 2023 as their reserve driver, before claiming his spot at AlphaTauri

Ricciardo's Honda quip

In a YouTube video from AlphaTauri to celebrate Honda's annual 'Thanks Day', Ricciardo quipped about something else that may make him quit F1 one day.

“On a 110 that would be really fun," he said, looking at a karting track.

"Life is just better on 110s. I think when you ride a 110, you will quit F1 - it's a constant battle I'm facing.”

Yjui Tsunoda then asked Ricciardo if he is planning to buy a new motocross bike, to which he proclaimed:

“Everything is the same when riding with friends. Stock engine upgraded suspension and bigger bars for adults. Honda is consistent. Thank you, Honda! I want to ride bikes! Why do we need go-karts, booooo!”

READ MORE: VOTE: Rivals clash as fans have final say on 2023