'Mind reader' Tsunoda embarrasses fan with 'sexy' jibe

Sam Cook

Sunday 31 December 2023 22:57

AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda has been labelled a 'mind reader' by his team, after a rather awkward incident.

The Japanese driver joked that one particular fan was thinking about how 'sexy' he was during a special Honda 'Thanks Day' event.

Tsunoda, who has retained his seat with the Faenza-based outfit in 2024 despite Liam Lawson's dazzling performances, has often been the gift that keeps on giving off the track since his debut season in the sport back in 2021.

His partnership with the all-smiling Australian Daniel Ricciardo has a real feel-good aspect to it, with fans excited to see how they can progress together in what will be a newly-branded team.

Yuki Tsunoda is known to be a bit of joker around the Formula 1 paddock

Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda will stay as team-mates at AlphaTauri in 2024

Tsunoda's psychic powers

Amid all the hype at Honda's annual 'Thanks Day', Tsunoda was asked if he could guess what was on one particular fan's mind.

"Tsunoda is so sexy," he quipped, winking at the camera during the video on the team's YouTube channel.

I'm not sure AlphaTauri's content team were too impressed by the joke, however, with someone proclaiming in the background, "Can you say something that we can probably use in this all access?"

The clip then appeared on their social media channels, with the team opting to use the caption 'Yuki the mind reader'.

READ MORE: VOTE: Rivals clash as fans have final say on 2023