Williams in Gasly Instagram TAUNT as Albon and Tsunoda bromance blossoms

Williams have sent a light-hearted taunt the way of Pierre Gasly via Instagram following a string of photos of Alex Albon and Yuki Tsunoda surfaced.

Gasly and Tsunoda formed a well-supported bromance during their time as AlphaTauri team-mates as the French driver took Tsunoda under his wing as he graduated into Formula 1.

However, Gasly's switch to join midfield rivals Alpine meant that F1's strongest bromance has been broken up for 2023, although the pair remain close friends.

Following Williams' latest post it looks like there could be a new bromance forming on the grid though, with Tsunoda and Albon pictured in three wholesome snaps on the team's Instagram page.

Bromance blossoming

Williams posted the three pictures of Tsunoda and Albon on Instagram with the caption "Hope @pierregasly isn't feeling jealous rn 👀".

The two spent plenty of time together at the recent Australian Grand Prix, at which the pictures of the pair were taken.

Gasly himself has been active on social media during F1's Spring break with the French driver snapped at the Monaco Masters tennis tournament with Ferrari driver Charle Leclerc.

